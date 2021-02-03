Guidance for headteachers and college principals on the 8 principles for promoting emotional health and wellbeing in schools and colleges.

Documents

Promoting children and young people’s emotional health and wellbeing

Ref: PHE publications gateway number: GW-1879PDF, 536KB, 33 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The 8 principles in this document are informed by evidence and practitioner feedback about what works, and if applied consistently and comprehensively will contribute towards helping protect and promote student emotional health and wellbeing (H&W). The document signposts to Ofsted inspection criteria, practice examples and resources to support implementation.

The document may also be of interest to:

  • school and college governing bodies
  • staff working in education settings
  • school nurses
  • local public health teams
  • academy chains
  • others with a role of promoting H&W of children and learners
Published 20 March 2015
Last updated 3 February 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated 'Promoting children and young people’s emotional health and wellbeing'.

  2. First published.

    School Rebuilding Programme: first 50 schools
    Resources
    The schools in the School Rebuilding Programme and how they were prior
    Emergency planning and response
    Resources
    How schools and other educational settings should plan for and deal wi
    New Year, No EU: What happens to the GDPR in the UK now?
    Resources
    At the stroke of midnight, 31st December 2020 the UKâ€™s transition pe