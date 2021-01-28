Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Documents

Prohibition order: Ms Gemma Beckett

PDF, 133KB, 18 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Ms Gemma Beckett

Teacher reference number: 1236052

Teacher’s date of birth: 26 September 1971

Location teacher worked: Birmingham, West Midlands

Dates of professional conduct panel: 20 January 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with the Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Ms Gemma Beckett formerly employed in Birmingham, West Midlands.

Published 28 January 2021