Prohibition order: Mr Scott Leavold-Davey

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Scott Leavold-Davey

Teacher reference number: 1557568

Teacher’s date of birth: 6 September 1990

Location teacher worked: Norwich, east of England

Date of professional conduct panel: 8 December 2020

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with the Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Scott Leavold-Davey formerly employed in Norwich, east of England.

