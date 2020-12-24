This document defines the scope of, and business rationale for, the phonics screening check data collection 2021.

Documents

Phonics screening check 2021: technical specification, version 1.0

Ref: DfE-00221-2020PDF, 307KB, 22 pages

Details

This specification is intended for:

It contains:

  • the business rationale for the return
  • changes to the 2021 return
  • assessment module descriptions
  • methods for importing data into local authorities’ information systems
  • XML formats and messages
  • validation check information

This guide must be read in conjunction with the current version of the common basic data set (CBDS).

Published 24 December 2020