Guidance and support for education providers who want to increase their use of EdTech.

Before increasing your use of technology, there are a number of things you need to consider.

Strategy

Department for Education (DfE) has published a strategy to help education providers make the most of the opportunities presented by technology.

Things to think about

There are a range of benefits to using technology. This could include:

The guidance below includes things you should think about when implementing or changing your use of technology.

Security and privacy

You should think about how implementing or changing your use of technology might change your data management responsibilities.

To support the guidance below, the National Cyber Security Centre has further information on:

DfE has published guidance and tools to help you keep people and data safe.

Buying ICT hardware and services

Advice on specific buying processes and finding quality-checked suppliers for your school is available below.

Read the buying for schools manual for advice on how to plan and buy the things your school regularly needs.

Research

Covers use of technology in educational settings.

Published 3 April 2019
Last updated 24 November 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added a research section with link to assistive technology stakeholder reports.

  2. First published.

    Attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak: 23 March to 19 November 2020
    Resources
    Wes Streeting MP, Labourâ€™s Shadow Minister for Schools, responding t
    The Work Programme impact assessment
    Resources
    This report presents an impact assessment and accompanying cost-benefi
    Ofsted's senior structure
    Resources
    This chart sets out Ofsted's senior structure.DocumentsOfsted's senior

Contents