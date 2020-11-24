Insights on the use of assistive technology in educational settings by pupils and students with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Rapid literature review on assistive technology in education (all stakeholders)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-941171-02-8, DFERPPU/2019/038PDF, 800KB, 49 pages

Assistive technology stakeholder report: policymakers

Ref: DFERPPU/2019/038PDF, 321KB, 18 pages

Assistive technology stakeholder report: administrators

Ref: DFERPPU/2019/038PDF, 263KB, 11 pages

Assistive technology stakeholder report: educators

Ref: DFERPPU/2019/038PDF, 308KB, 16 pages

Assistive technology stakeholder report: researchers

Ref: DFERPPU/2019/038PDF, 321KB, 19 pages

Assistive technology stakeholder report: developers

Ref: DFERPPU/2019/038PDF, 328KB, 18 pages

These reports summarise the available evidence concerning assistive technologies (AT) use and outcomes in education and provide a comprehensive snapshot of the evidence informing when, where and for whom AT works.

Assistive technologies are specialised products designed for people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

These reports will be of interest to:

  • policymakers
  • administrators
  • educators
  • researchers
  • developers of assistive technologies and products
  • industry stakeholders

This publication is in response to one of the 10 ‘EdTech Challenges’ detailed in Realising the potential of technology in education strategy (2019).

Published 24 November 2020