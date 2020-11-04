Detail of the intended changes to statutory induction to take place from September 2021.

Changes to statutory induction during national roll-out

These intended changes to statutory induction are to take place from September 2021. They will ensure that all early career teachers undergoing induction are entitled to a 2-year training and support programme underpinned by the early career framework.

There is no action for schools to take at this time. Further information and guidance to help schools prepare for national roll-out of the early career framework reforms is planned to be published in spring 2021.

Published 4 November 2020