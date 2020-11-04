Summary

We are asking for feedback from employers and front-line workers to inform the development of the Community Health and Wellbeing Worker apprenticeship standard.

Occupation summary

The role of a Community Health and Wellbeing Worker is to respond to the needs of individuals and their communities, however the needs present, to improve their health and reduce inequalities. To do this the workers will need to:

  • focus on the causes of poor health and wellbeing in the broadest sense (causes of the causes), and by taking a holistic ‘whole person’ approach regarding physical, mental, emotional and social health and wellbeing and resilience
  • understand the services or support that can help to address the needs and what is available in their local area

This occupation is found in different organisations, commissioned by a range of agencies including local government, the NHS, and other funders such as voluntary, community and social enterprise (VCSE) organisations. They work closely with health services, local government and voluntary sector organisations in their everyday work.

The Occupational Standard

The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education oversees the development, approval and publication of apprenticeship standards. The process of apprenticeship development is detailed on the institute’s website.

We are seeking feedback on the Occupational Standard for this apprenticeship, which describes the ‘knowledge, skills and behaviours’ (KSBs) required to be competent in the role. These KSBs will form the basis of the apprentice’s on and off-the-job training.

The criteria mean that the standard must:

  1. Be completed in line with their template.
  2. Describe an occupation that is defined and distinct (with minimum overlap with other apprenticeship standards).
  3. Use high-level descriptors rather than providing a detailed curriculum.

The draft Occupational Standard is on the Skills for Health Healthcare Apprenticeship Standards Online (HASO) website with the consultation, please read this before responding.

The HASO website has full details of apprenticeships commonly used in the health sector.

