Find out how to become a flexible working ambassador school, how to apply for funding and the overall aims of the programme.

Apply

  1. Read the guidance on this webpage before you apply.

  2. Fill in the application forms on Contracts Finder by Monday 7 December 2020, 5pm.

All applicants will be informed about the outcome of their application in February 2021.

Overview

The Department for Education (DfE) is looking to recruit 8 flexible working ambassador schools across England. Each flexible working ambassador school will receive a grant of £30,000 per year for 2 years to increase flexible working in schools. They will be expected to do this by:

  • improving the policies, practice and culture around flexible working by providing peer support for headteachers within local and other networks
  • increasing the likelihood of flexible working requests being accepted by providing support networks, and guidance directly to teachers who want to access flexible working opportunities
  • inviting school leaders and teachers to training and events to improve the perception of flexible working
  • increasing the use of DfE’s support package by encouraging schools to use the materials alongside the support that flexible working ambassador schools offer

Role and responsibilities of flexible working ambassador schools

Flexible working ambassador schools will be responsible for:

  • recruiting at least 5 schools across their region to provide direct one-to-one support from April 2021 to December 2022
  • running at least 5 peer-to-peer training events (all online) over 5 terms, aiming to cover a range of flexible working topics and targeted at either flexible working approvers or requesters
  • ensuring regular collection of feedback and case studies from the schools they work with

We will provide thorough induction and support to each flexible working ambassador school throughout the programme.

Who can apply

As a minimum, applicants must have a ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating for overall effectiveness.The full eligibility criteria are on Contracts Finder.

Primary schools

Applicants must have:

  • progress scores in reading, writing and mathematics equal to or above the national average in the school performance measures data tables
  • phonics results (if applicable) for 2019 of 90% or above

Secondary schools

Applicants must have ‘average’ or ‘above average’ progress measures.

This includes Progress 8 and Attainment 8 and an EBacc average point score equal to or higher than the national average listed in the school performance measures data tables.

Applicants must also be able to:

  • display a strong track record of flexible working within their school
  • manage grant funding
  • manage and support multiple participant school projects across their region to the appropriate standard
  • coordinate delivery of virtual training events

Dates

12 October 2020: application opens.

7 December 2020: application closes.

February 2021: we will email you about the outcome of your application.

April 2021: we will invite you to a virtual DfE-led orientation meeting if your application is successful.

April 2021: programme start date.

December 2022: programme end date.

Contact

For more information about the application process, email us through Contracts Finder.

Published 12 October 2020
Last updated 2 November 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added information about the grant amount and the number of schools expected to receive a grant.

  2. First published.

