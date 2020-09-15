Report highlighting the differences in social mobility opportunities within local areas in England.

Documents

The long shadow of deprivation: Differences in opportunities across England

PDF, 5.41MB, 72 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Tables - best and worst social mobility areas in England

PDF, 300KB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

The long shadow of deprivation - technical annex

PDF, 1.48MB, 61 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The report finds:

  • social mobility in England is a postcode lottery, with large differences across areas in both the adult pay of disadvantaged adults, and the size of the pay gap for those from deprived families, relative to those from affluent families
  • disadvantaged young adults in areas with high social mobility can earn twice as much as their counterparts in areas where it is low – over £20,000 compared with under £10,000
  • pay gaps between deprived and affluent young adults in areas with low social mobility are 2.5 times larger than those in areas with high social mobility
  • in areas of low social mobility, up to 33% of the pay gap is driven by family background and local market factors, over and beyond educational achievement
  • characteristics of the coldest spots: fewer professional and managerial occupations: fewer outstanding schools: higher levels of deprivation and moderate population density

The report calls on regional leaders to urgently tackle this social mobility post code lottery.

Termination notice to Landau Forte Charitable Trust
Resources
Termination notice issued to Landau Forte Charitable Trust in relation
Coronavirus (COVID-19): kits for schools and FE providers
Resources
Guidance for schools and further education (FE) providers on the initi
Press release: The long shadow of deprivation
Resources
Research highlighting England's local councils with the lowest social

Published 15 September 2020