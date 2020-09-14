Termination notice issued to Landau Forte Charitable Trust in relation to Landau Forte Moorhead Academy, by the Department for Education.

Documents

Termination notice issued to Landau Forte Charitable Trust in relation to Landau Forte Moorhead Academy

PDF, 163KB, 2 pages

Details

A letter from Carol Gray, Interim Regional Schools Commissioner for East Midlands and the Humber, regarding the termination notice to the members and trustees of the Landau Forte Charitable Trust in relation to the funding agreement for Landau Forte Academy Moorhead.

Coronavirus (COVID-19): kits for schools and FE providers
Resources
Guidance for schools and further education (FE) providers on the initi
Research and analysis: The long shadow of deprivation: differences in opportunities
Resources
Report highlighting the differences in social mobility opportunities w
Press release: The long shadow of deprivation
Resources
Research highlighting England's local councils with the lowest social

Published 14 September 2020