The schools adjudicator’s admission variation decision about Sandfield Close Primary School.

Documents

VAR942: Sandfield Close Primary School

PDF, 372KB, 9 pages

Details

Decision reference: VAR942

Type of decision: variation to admission arrangements – not approved

School type: community

School phase: primary

Local authority: Leicester City Council

Admission authority: local authority

Published 9 September 2020