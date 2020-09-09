The advisory group’s recommendations for a reformed National Leaders of Governance (NLG) programme.

National Leaders of Governance (NLG) advisory group

Ref: DfE-00145-2021PDF, 280KB, 11 pages

The report sets out the findings and recommendations of the NLG Reform external advisory group. This is in response to the DfE’s aims to reform system leadership to ensure our school improvement support is as strong as possible.

