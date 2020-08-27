Maintained schools must now publish 'Financial information' online

What maintained schools must publish online

The information that schools maintained by their local authorities must publish on their websites.

Every local-authority-maintained school must publish specific information on its website to comply with The School Information (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2012 and 2016 and other relevant legislation.

If you’re an academy or free school, read guidance on what academies, free schools and colleges should publish online.

School contact details

Your school’s website must include the following:

your school’s name

your school’s postal address

your school’s telephone number

the name of the member of staff who deals with queries from parents and other members of the public

the name and contact details of your special educational needs ( SEN ) co-ordinator ( SENCO ) unless you’re a special school

Admission arrangements

Foundation schools and voluntary-aided schools

If the school’s governing body decides your admissions, you must publish your school’s admission arrangements each year and keep them up for the whole school year.

You must explain:

how you’ll consider applications for each relevant age group at your school

what parents should do if they want to apply for their child to attend your school

your arrangements for selecting the pupils who apply (if you are a selective school)

your ‘over-subscription criteria’ (how you offer places if there are more applicants than places)

Community schools and voluntary-controlled schools

If the local authority decides your admissions, tell parents to contact the local authority to find out about your admission arrangements.

Ofsted reports

You must publish either:

a copy of your school’s most recent Ofsted report

a link to the report on the Ofsted website

Exam and assessment results

Key stage 2 (end of primary school) results

You must publish the following details from your school’s most recent key stage 2 results:

average progress scores in reading, writing and maths

average ‘scaled scores’ in reading and maths

percentage of pupils who achieved the expected standard or above in reading, writing and maths

percentage of pupils who achieved a high level of attainment in reading, writing and maths

Key stage 4 (end of secondary school) results

You must publish the following details from your school’s most recent key stage 4 results:

progress 8 score

attainment 8 score

percentage of pupils who achieved a strong pass (grade 5 or above) in English and maths at the end of key stage 4

percentage of pupils achieving the English Baccalaureate ( EBacc ). In 2017, this was the percentage of pupils achieving the EBacc , so pupils who got a grade 5 or above in English and maths, and a grade C or above in the science, humanities and language pillars of the EBacc . In 2018, the EBacc attainment measure will change to an average point score ( EBacc APS), showing pupils’ point scores across the 5 pillars of the EBacc

We suggest that schools also publish the percentage of students staying in education or going into employment after key stage 4 (pupil destinations).

Key stage 5 (16 to 18) information

If you are a local-authority-maintained school sixth form you should publish a link to your school’s 16 to 18 performance tables page. You can find more information about these performance measures in the 16 to 18 accountability headline measures guidance.

Performance tables

You must include a link to the school and college performance tables and your school’s performance tables page.

Curriculum

You must publish:

the content of your school curriculum in each academic year for every subject, including Religious Education even if it is taught as part of another subject or subjects, or is called something else

the names of any phonics or reading schemes you’re using in key stage 1

a list of the courses available to pupils at key stage 4, including GCSEs

how parents or other members of the public can find out more about the curriculum your school is following

Behaviour policy

You should publish details of your school’s behaviour policy.

The policy must comply with Section 89 of the Education and Inspections Act 2006.

Read advice on developing and publishing your school’s behaviour policy.

School complaints procedure

You must publish details of your school’s complaints procedure, which must comply with Section 29 of the Education Act 2002.

Read guidance on developing your school’s complaints procedure.

You must also publish any arrangements for handling complaints from parents of children with special educational needs ( SEN ) about the support the school provides.

Pupil premium

You must publish a strategy for the school’s use of the pupil premium.

For the current academic year, you must include:

your school’s pupil premium grant allocation amount

a summary of the main barriers to educational achievement faced by eligible pupils at the school

how you’ll spend the pupil premium to overcome those barriers and the reasons for that approach

how you’ll measure the effect of the pupil premium

the date of the next review of the school’s pupil premium strategy

For the previous academic year, you must include:

how you spent the pupil premium allocation

the effect of the expenditure on eligible and other pupils

Pupil premium funding is allocated for each financial year, but the information you publish online should refer to the academic year, as this is how parents understand the school system.

As you won’t know allocations for the end of the academic year (April to July), you should report on the funding up to the end of the financial year and update it when you have all the figures.

The Teaching Schools Council has published templates to support schools in presenting their pupil premium strategies. Use of the templates is voluntary.

Year 7 literacy and numeracy catch-up premium

If your school has received year 7 literacy and numeracy catch-up premium funding, you must publish:

your funding allocation for the current academic year

details of how you intend to spend your allocation

details of how you spent your previous year’s allocation

how last year’s allocation made a difference to the attainment of the pupils who benefit from the funding

PE and sport premium for primary schools

If your school receives PE (physical education) and sport premium funding, you must publish:

how much funding you received

a full breakdown of how you’ve spent the funding or will spend the funding

the effect of the premium on pupils’ PE and sport participation and attainment

and sport participation and attainment how you’ll make sure these improvements are sustainable

how many pupils within their year 6 cohort can do each of the following: swim competently, confidently and proficiently over a distance of at least 25 metres use a range of strokes effectively perform safe self-rescue in different water-based situations



Special educational needs ( SEN ) and disability information

You must publish an SEN information report on your school’s policy for pupils with SEN and should update it annually.

You should update any changes occurring during the year as soon as possible.

The report must comply with:

section 69 of the Children and Families Act 2014, including: the arrangements for the admission of disabled pupils the steps you have taken to prevent disabled pupils from being treated less favourably than other pupils the facilities you provide to help disabled pupils to access the school information as to the plan prepared by the governing body or proprietor under paragraph 3 of schedule 10 to the Equality Act 2010 (accessibility plan) for: increasing the extent to which disabled pupils can participate in the school’s curriculum improving the physical environment of the school for the purpose of increasing the extent to which disabled pupils are able to take advantage of education and benefits, facilities and services provided or offered by the school improving the delivery to disabled pupils of information which is readily accessible to pupils who are not disabled

regulation 51 and schedule 1 of the Special Educational Needs and Disability Regulations 2014 where appropriate

section 6 of the Special educational needs and disability code of practice: 0 to 25 years

You can find details of what you must include in schedule 1 of the Special Educational Needs and Disability Regulations 2014, and section 6 of the Special educational needs and disability code of practice: 0 to 25 years.

Careers programme information

From September 2018, you must publish information about the school’s careers programme. This information must relate to the delivery of careers guidance to year 8 to 13 pupils in accordance with Section 42A of the Education Act 1997. For the current academic year, you must include:

the name, email address and telephone number of the school’s Careers Leader

a summary of the careers programme, including details of how pupils, parents, teachers and employers may access information about the careers programme

how the school measures and assesses the impact of the careers programme on pupils

the date of the school’s next review of the information published

Read the statutory guidance for schools on careers guidance and access for education and training providers for more information. The statutory guidance also contains further information about a policy statement that you must publish to comply with Section 42B of the Education Act 1997, setting out the circumstances in which providers of technical education and apprenticeships will be given access to year 8 to 13 pupils.

Equality objectives

Public bodies, including local-authority-maintained schools, are covered by the public sector equality duty in the Equality Act 2010 and the Equality Act 2010 (Specific Duties) Regulations 2011. This means you have to publish:

details of how your school is complying with the public sector equality duty - you should update this every year

your school’s equality objectives - you should update this at least once every 4 years

Details of these publishing obligations are set out in Equality Act 2010: advice for schools

Governors’ information and duties

You must publish up to date:

details of the structure and responsibilities of the governing body and its committees

information about each governor, including their: full name, date of appointment, term of office, date they stepped down (where applicable) and who appointed them (in accordance with the governing body’s instrument of government) business and financial interests governance roles in other educational institutions any material interests arising from relationships between governors or relationships between governors and school staff (including spouses, partners and close relatives) attendance record at governing body and committee meetings over the last academic year



Read more advice on publishing information about your school’s governors.

Charging and remissions policies

You must publish your school’s charging and ‘remissions’ policies (this means when you cancel fees). The policies must include details of:

the activities or cases where your school will charge pupils’ parents

the circumstances where your school will make an exception on a payment you would normally expect to receive under your charging policy

Read about school charging and remission.

Values and ethos

Your website should include a statement of your school’s ethos and values.

Requests for paper copies

If a parent requests a paper copy of the information on your school’s website, you must provide this free of charge.

Financial information

You must publish:

how many school employees (if any) have a gross annual salary of £100,000 or more in increments of £10,000 - we recommend using a table to display this

a link to the webpage which is dedicated to your school on the schools financial benchmarking service - follow the prompts to find your school’s specific page

Published 18 September 2014

Last updated 27 August 2020 + show all updates

27 August 2020 Added 'Financial information' that schools must publish. 25 October 2018 Added additional clarification in line with regulations to the SEN section. 24 May 2018 Updated policy information for maintained schools. 16 June 2017 Updated guidance for the current academic year. 1 November 2016 Clarified what information voluntary-aided schools must publish about their admission arrangements. 9 September 2016 Reinstated section on special educational needs (SEN) and disability, which was removed in error. Added link to The School Information (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2016. 9 September 2016 Added requirement about school complaints procedure which came into force on 1 September 2016. 7 April 2016 Added a link to school charging and remission guidance. 3 December 2015 Added details of the information schools must publish about their governing body. 18 September 2014 First published.

Contents

