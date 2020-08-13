Letter from Sally Collier to heads of admissions at universities and colleges regarding summer 2020 results.

Documents

Information on A levels and other qualifications in England this summer

PDF, 139KB, 3 pages

Details

For the attention of the Director of Admissions, sent by email.

Published 13 August 2020