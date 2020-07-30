Statistics on pupils who are excluded from school.

Statistics from May 2010 onwards are available on GOV.UK. You can find our archived statistics on the National Archives. Note: the search function is not available on archived content so please use the filters on the left of each page.

Statistics guidance

  1. Exclusions statistics guide
    • Guidance

Documents

  1. Permanent and fixed-period exclusions in England: 2018 to 2019
    • National Statistics
  2. Permanent and fixed period exclusions in England 2017 to 2018
    • National Statistics
  3. Permanent and fixed-period exclusions in England: 2016 to 2017
    • National Statistics
  4. Permanent and fixed-period exclusions in England: 2015 to 2016
    • National Statistics
  5. Permanent and fixed-period exclusions in England: 2014 to 2015
    • National Statistics
  6. Permanent and fixed-period exclusions in England: 2013 to 2014
    • National Statistics
  7. Permanent and fixed-period exclusions in England: 2012 to 2013
    • National Statistics
  8. Permanent and fixed-period exclusions in England: 2011 to 2012
    • National Statistics
  9. Permanent and fixed-period exclusions in England: 2010 to 2011
    • National Statistics
  10. Permanent and fixed-period exclusions in England: 2009 to 2010
    • National Statistics
  11. Permanent and fixed-period exclusions in England: 2008 to 2009
    • National Statistics
Published 25 July 2013
Last updated 30 July 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added 'Permanent and fixed-period exclusions in England: 2018 to 2019'.

  2. Added 'Permanent and fixed-period exclusions in England: 2017 to 2018'.

  3. Added 'Permanent and fixed-period exclusions in England: 2016 to 2017'

  4. Added 'Permanent and fixed-period exclusions in England: 2015 to 2016' to the collection.

  5. Added 'Permanent and fixed-period exclusions in England: 2014 to 2015'.

  6. Added 'Permanent and fixed-period exclusions in England: 2012 to 2013'.

  7. First published.

