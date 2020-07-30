Statistics about trainees in their final year of initial teacher training (ITT) in England.

Initial teacher training performance profiles: 2018 to 2019

The ITT performance profiles data includes national and provider-level information about the number of final year trainees in England and the proportion that gained qualified teacher status (QTS) in the academic year 2018 to 2019.

The publication also includes statistics on assessment-only candidates and early years ITT outcomes.

Information about the number of final year trainees is also provided. This includes:

  • subjects
  • routes into teaching
  • gender
  • age
  • declared ethnicity
  • declared disability
  • previous qualifications

