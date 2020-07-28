The schools adjudicator’s admission referral decision about Poole High School.

Documents

ADA3693: Poole High School

PDF, 207KB, 9 pages

Details

Decision reference: ADA3693

Type of decision: objection to admission arrangements - upheld

School type: foundation

School phase: secondary

Local authority: Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council

Admission authority: governing board

Published 28 July 2020