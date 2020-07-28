A guide for those receiving qualification results in England this summer.

Student guide to post-16 qualifications results: summer 2020

Student guide to post-16 qualifications results: summer 2020 [HTML version]

We understand how unsettling the last few months may have been for you, since schools, colleges and other providers were closed to many and exams were cancelled.

We have put in place special arrangements for this summer to make sure that the vast majority of students will receive calculated grades, so they can progress to further study or employment as expected.

The grades you receive this year will carry the same value as any other year, so you can compete on a level playing field with students from previous and future years.

This guide should help you understand how results have been awarded this year and where to find more information.

BSL signed guide

A BSL signed version of this guide is available, in 8 parts, on Ofqual’s YouTube channel: BSL student guide to post-16 qualification results: summer 2020.

1. Introduction - BSL Student guide to post-16 qualifications results: summer 2020

2. How grading works this year - BSL Student guide to post-16 qualifications results: summer 2020

3. What to expect on results day - BSL Student guide to post-16 qualifications results: summer 2020

4. What to do if you’re unhappy with your results - BSL Student guide: summer 2020

5. The appeals process - BSL Student guide to post-16 qualifications results: summer 2020

6. Autumn exams series for GCSE, AS & A level - BSL Student guide: summer 2020

7. Questions & Answers - BSL Student guide to post-16 qualifications results: summer 2020

8. Where to find more support - BSL Student guide to post-16 qualifications results: summer 2020

Published 27 July 2020
Last updated 28 July 2020

  1. Added BSL signed version of the guide.

  2. First published.

