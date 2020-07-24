Additional funding for one-year for schools, colleges and other 16 to 19 providers to mitigate the disruption to learning arising from coronavirus (COVID-19).

Purpose

The purpose of this guidance is to set out the expectations for and conditions under which the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) will support students via the 16 to 19 tuition fund in 2020 to 2021. Providers should also have regard to the needs of students with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), particularly where they have experienced additional disruption to learning as a result of their specific needs and disabilities.

The funding should be used to support the tuition activity above and beyond the programmes of education already planned for 2020 to 2021.

Providers need to consider what will be most effective for their students, considering students’ needs and local circumstances.

Providers have flexibility to decide the most appropriate approach to resourcing the delivery of small group tuition supported through the fund. This may include a mix of both teaching and learning support staff as appropriate. Providers must ensure that anyone delivering small group tuition has the appropriate knowledge, skills, and experience, and has received appropriate training where necessary. Resourcing could be through paying for more hours from existing staff, hiring new staff, or buying in a service from a third party provider.

Funding allocations

The 16 to 19 tuition fund will be available to all 16 to 19 providers, and is ring-fenced for 16 to 19 small group tuition only. We will allocate the funding using our existing proxy measure for disadvantage: learners with low prior attainment, meaning those who did not have a GCSE grade 4 or above in English and / or maths at age 16.

We will allocate each provider £150 per instance for full time students without GCSE grade 4 or above in English and/or maths based on the numbers in their current 2020 to 2021 academic year allocation. There will be pro-rata funding for part time students.

We will pay the extra funding through 16 to 19 funding allocations for 2020 to 2021 academic year. Providers will start to receive payments from November 2020.

Accountability

Providers will need to ensure the funding allocation is used in accordance with the purposes detailed in this guidance.

Providers must accept or decline the extra funding once we have confirmed funding amounts in August. We will only distribute the funding to those providers that confirm they will be able to spend this effectively and in line with this guidance.

All providers, as a condition of the receipt of this funding must:

produce a concise statement explaining how they will use this funding in line with our guidance to prioritise support for disadvantaged students

publish the statement on their website in the autumn term

record the use of the funding, including reference to the individual students that receive the support, the needs of those students, the number of hours of tuition delivered, and retain the necessary evidence of the tuition provided,

deliver the extra tuition and spend the associated funding in the 2020 to 2021 academic year

notify ESFA of any unspent funding from this fund for it to be reclaimed

We will run spot-checks of a sample of providers as part of the compliance process for this funding.

We will look for evidence that institutions have used their tuition fund correctly, that is, the funding has supported additional small group tuition for 16 to 19 students in English, maths, or other courses where learning has been disrupted, and that delivery has been in the 2020 to 2021 academic year. Institutions must be able to identify the students supported, and evidence the delivery of provision to the students. In line with usual practice, institutions must retain original documents including, for example, attendance records, enrolment records and learning agreements.

We will look to recover funds where there is no delivery or where we identify the institution is not able to demonstrate at spot checks, or audit how the delivery meets the purposes set out in this guidance.

Providers’ use of these funds to deliver small group tuition may also be taken into account by Ofsted, including through the interim visits planned for the autumn term and through full inspection, which is intended to resume from January 2021.

ESFA enquiries

