Analysis of local authorities' schools block funding formulae.

Documents

Schools block funding formulae 2020 to 2021

PDF, 1.42MB, 58 pages

Local authority funding proforma data 2020 to 2021

ODS, 431KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

Schools block funding formulae 2020 to 2021

This document provides an overview of the funding formula factor values chosen by local authorities as at 7 April 2020. It provides charts and commentary on the ranges of unit funding attributed under each of the permitted factors.

Local authority funding proforma data 2020 to 2021

Shows the funding formulae data for each local authority for 2020 to 2021.

You can find links to previous year’s formulae on the National Archives website.

Published 20 July 2020