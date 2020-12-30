Actions for FE colleges and providers during the coronavirus outbreak

Find out what FE colleges and providers will need to do during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak to maintain provision.
Further education (FE) operational guidance
What to do if a student is displaying symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19)
Follow this guidance if you’re a:
- post-16 further education (FE) provider
- FE college
- sixth form college
- other FE provider
Published 23 March 2020
Last updated 30 December 2020 + show all updates
Updated information on pregnant employees.
Added new information on tier 4 restrictions and coronavirus (COVID-19) asymptomatic testing in colleges.
We have updated the information on remote education and added new information about publishing your remote education offer. We have also changed the isolation period from 14 days to 10 days from the day after the individual tested positive. We have also updated the action list self-isolation information to 10 days from the day after contact with the individual tested positive (from 14 days).
Updated guidance on ensuring access to education on-site for students who need it, the expectations for education provided remotely, examinations and assessments, qualification achievement rates and inspections.
Updated the information for clinically extremely vulnerable staff and students.
Updated guidance on the appropriate use of face coverings outside of the teaching and learning environment, safe behaviour off-site, residential providers and managing national and local restrictions. Removed the supplier relief guidance as that ended on 31 October.
Updated guidance to reflect the most recent information, including the New National Restrictions which came into force on Thursday 5 November.
Updated guidance on local outbreaks and shielding or self-isolation.
Added information for colleges on reporting actual or suspected cases through the education setting status form.
Updated the section on managing confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and what to do if a student is displaying symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Added updated version of 'What to do if a student is displaying symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19)'.
Added 'What to do if a student is displaying symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19)'.
We have updated content on implementing risk assessments, face coverings, ventilation, managing confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), managing local outbreaks, public transport, music, performing arts and physical activity, remote and blended learning, health and safety and equalities duties, educational visits, the 16 to 19 tuition support fund and funding audits.
Added guidance on supporting vulnerable young people and specific advice for learners with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) to 'What FE colleges and providers will need to do from the start of the 2020 autumn term'.
Updated guidance on what FE colleges and providers will need to do from the start of the 2020 autumn term to confirm that from 13 July, providers can welcome back priority 19+ learners.
We have added guidance on what FE colleges and providers will need to do from the start of the 2020 autumn term.
We have updated the wording to reflect the changes following publication of PPN 04/20 effective from 1 July to 31 October 2020. PPN 04/20 updates and builds on provision in PPN 02/20 that expires on 30 June 2020. The changes are minor and include transition planning.
We have added additional wording to clarify that we would not normally expect adults to be included in the cohort returning to on-site delivery from 15 June and that providers can offer all learners under 19 years old a face-to-face meeting before the end of term, where it would be beneficial. We have also added information on the date traineeship flexibilities run from, supported internships, awarding of vocational qualifications and additional case studies in the toolkit for engaging vulnerable young people.
Updated guidance to provide further information to plan for wider opening, including clarification on the total proportion of learners from eligible cohorts that should be in education settings at any one time.
Guidance updated to provide further information to plan for wider opening, including what to consider and steps to take when planning increased attendance. Other updates include vulnerable young people, safeguarding and mental health support.
Added Procurement Policy Notice (PPN) 02/20: Supplier relief due to COVID-19 – additional post 16 educational sector guidance.
Updated to include new sections on high needs funding for students with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and traineeship flexibilities. It also includes updates on functional skills flexibility in apprenticeships and acceptance of confirmation emails for qualification achievement from awarding organisations.
Updated to signpost to other recent publications including free school meals guidance and support for young people who are unable to access remote education. Also, updated information on governance arrangements and provision around the European Social Fund (ESF).
Updated with latest guidance.
