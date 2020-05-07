Graduate labour market statistics: 2019

Graduate, postgraduate and non-graduate employment rates and earnings for England.

These statistics show labour market conditions for the following groups living in England:

graduates

postgraduates

non-graduates

This release also sets out a breakdown of graduate outcomes by different subcategories, such as gender.

