Graduate, postgraduate and non-graduate employment rates and earnings for England.

Documents

Graduate labour market statistics: 2019

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/graduate-labour-markets

Details

These statistics show labour market conditions for the following groups living in England:

  • graduates
  • postgraduates
  • non-graduates

This release also sets out a breakdown of graduate outcomes by different subcategories, such as gender.

Please contact us with any feedback.

Higher education analysis

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Advertisement

Research and analysis: Non-compliance and enforcement of the National Minimum Wage
Resources
This report sets out the Low Pay Commission's analysis of underpayment
Conducting a SEND risk assessment during the coronavirus outbreak
Resources
Guidance for special schools, specialist colleges, local authorities a
Graduate labour market: statistics
Resources
These statistics provide information on graduate, postgraduate and non

Published 7 May 2020