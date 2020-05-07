This report sets out the Low Pay Commission's analysis of underpayment of the minimum wage and the enforcement regime.

This is the Low Pay Commission’s third stand-alone report into non-compliance and enforcement of the National Minimum Wage and builds on a similar report published last year. This report looks at the available evidence on how many low-paid workers are underpaid and who these individuals are. It examines the Government’s approach to enforcing the minimum wage, as well as highlighting some important policy challenges around the underpayment of apprentices and workers’ access to pay information.

Enforcement of the National Minimum Wage

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) is responsible for minimum wage compliance and enforcement policy and HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) enforces the National Minimum Wage Act on behalf of BEIS.

Workers can complain about underpayment and seek redress by contacting HMRC or Acas:

  • Use the pay and work rights complaint form on GOV.UK.

  • Call the Acas helpline on 0300 123 1100.

National Minimum Wage rates

All rates of the National Minimum Wage increased on 1 April 2020.

RateValue from 1 April 2020
National Living Wage£8.72
21-24 Year Old Rate£8.20
18-20 Year Old Rate£6.45
16-17 Year Old Rate£4.55
Apprentice Rate£4.15
Accommodation Offset£8.20

General enquiries

8th Floor
Fleetbank House
2-6 Salisbury Square
London
EC4Y 8JX

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone 020 7211 8119

