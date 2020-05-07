Analysis and links to data sources on children and young people with special educational needs (SEN) or a disability in England.

Data analysis and links to statistical release data sources on children and young people with special educational needs ( SEN ) or a disability.

7 May 2020 Updated with latest release of 'Special educational needs and disability: an analysis and summary of data sources'.

30 May 2019 Updated document 'Special educational needs: analysis and summary of data sources'.

24 May 2018 Updated document 'Special educational needs: an analysis and summary of data sources' added.

25 May 2017 Updated document. Changes are set out in the 'Updates in this edition' section.

23 September 2016 Updated with SEN rates, numbers and school exclusions by SEN - both published in July 2016. SEND tribunal information published in September 2016 is also included.

26 May 2016 Updated data sources on educational attainment, participation, absence and employment. Also added new information on tribunals statistics and EHC plan timelines.