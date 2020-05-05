A very large multi-academy trust (MAT) which oversees a mixture of primary and secondary schools reveals its approach.

Pastoral care and keeping the conversation going through online means is important. Within this environment, bitesize information is the way to sustain interest and engagement.

Start by offering new information through flipped learning methods to initiate learning (where pupils are introduced to material before class, with classroom time then being used to develop understanding), then add details and more information during lesson time. This can be asynchronous (when pupils learn the same material at different times or locations) or synchronous (when pupils learn in real time with the teacher) and finish off by offering group work or activities to deepen learning.

Our schools that have technology already embedded within teaching and learning have developed effective learning communities. We are able to carry on teaching in a remote environment, if not at typical school hours, certainly for most part of the day.

Make contact immediately if you notice a lack of engagement. Pick up the phone and speak to the parent. Technology is an enabler and this includes telecommunication too.

The Department for Education gathered these examples of remote education practice by consulting with schools and colleges across England. Names of individuals and schools have been removed to protect their privacy.

