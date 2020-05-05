Workless households and educational attainment statutory indicators 2020

This report contains data on children in workless households and children’s educational attainment.

Details

The Welfare Reform and Work Act 2016 reformed the Child Poverty Act 2010 and placed a legal duty on the Secretary of State to publish and lay before Parliament a report containing data on:

children living in workless households in England

children living in long-term workless households in England

the educational attainment of children in England at the end of Key Stage 4

the educational attainment of disadvantaged children in England at the end of Key Stage 4

Read previous publications of the workless households and educational attainment statutory indicators.

