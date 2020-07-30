Secretary of State for Education issues fourth notice to modify registration requirements for temporary pupils during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Documents

Education Act 1996: school registration modification notice August 2020

PDF, 140KB, 2 pages

Education Act 1996: school registration modification notice July 2020

PDF, 172KB, 2 pages

Education Act 1996: school registration modification notice June 2020

PDF, 191KB, 2 pages

Education Act 1996: school registration modification notice May 2020

PDF, 152KB, 2 pages

Details

On 28 April 2020, the Secretary of State for Education issued a notice modifying section 3 of the Education Act 1996 in the context of pupil registration (section 434 of the Education Act 1996). The specified period of that notice was 1 May to 31 May 2020. A second notice was issued on 28 May 2020 with a specified period from 1 June to 30 June 2020. A third notice was issued on 29 June with a specified period from 1 July to 31 July 2020.

The Secretary of State for Education has now issued a fourth notice with the same effect as the previous notices.

This notice is relevant to all schools.

It modifies pupil registration requirements so that a child is not to be registered as a pupil at a school merely because education is provided for them at the school on a temporary basis for reasons connected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Other important duties and responsibilities that exist with regards to pupils in general continue to apply in relation to pupils who are attending a school other than the one at which they are registered.

The new notice applies from 1 August 2020 to 31 August 2020.

Under the Coronavirus Act 2020, the Secretary of State for Education can issue notices to temporarily remove or relax statutory requirements where this is an appropriate and proportionate action relating to the incidence or transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Published 30 April 2020
Last updated 30 July 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added a fourth notice for August 2020.

  2. Added a third notice for July 2020.

  3. Added a second notice for June 2020.

  4. First published.

    Advertisement

    Widening participation in higher education: 2020
    Resources
    Annual statistics on young people's participation in higher education,
    Educational attainment and household composition, feasibility research and methodology
    Resources
    Research outcomes of the feasibility study that links the All Educatio
    Apprenticeships and traineeships: July 2020
    Resources
    Apprenticeship service data as at June 2020, and apprenticeship starts