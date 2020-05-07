Guidance for further education (FE) providers on maintaining education and skills training, changes to funding arrangements, data collections and assessment.

Follow this advice if you’re a:

  • post-16 further education (FE) provider
  • FE college
  • sixth form college
  • other FE provider

It explains what you’ll need to do during the coronavirus outbreak to maintain provision.

Published 23 March 2020
Last updated 7 May 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated to include new sections on high needs funding for students with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and traineeship flexibilities. It also includes updates on functional skills flexibility in apprenticeships and acceptance of confirmation emails for qualification achievement from awarding organisations.

  2. Updated to signpost to other recent publications including free school meals guidance and support for young people who are unable to access remote education. Also, updated information on governance arrangements and provision around the European Social Fund (ESF).

  3. Updated with latest guidance.

  4. First published.

