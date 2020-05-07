Guidance for further education (FE) providers on maintaining education and skills training, changes to funding arrangements, data collections and assessment.
Maintaining education and skills training provision: further education providers
Follow this advice if you’re a:
- post-16 further education (FE) provider
- FE college
- sixth form college
- other FE provider
It explains what you’ll need to do during the coronavirus outbreak to maintain provision.
