Official development assistance (ODA): DfE spending statement

Details
A statement on the Department for Education’s (DfE) contribution to official development assistance (ODA).

This statement sets out DfE’s approach to ODA spending following the statistical release of the provisional UK aid spend 2019.

Statistics on international development are published annually.

Published 17 April 2020

