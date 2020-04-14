A range of outcome measures at national and local authority level for children looked after continuously for at least 12 months.

Details

This statistical release provides information at national and local authority level on the outcomes for children looked after (CLA) continuously for at least 12 months at 31 March 2019.

The outcome measures cover:

educational attainment (at key stage 1, key stage 2 and key stage 4)

special educational needs

absence from school

exclusions from school

destinations from school (published for first time)

The national tables include comparisons to children in need and non-looked after children.

Local authority data is published within the underlying data.

Statistics on educational attainment (at key stage 2 and key stage 4) of previously looked after children who left care through an adoption, special guardianship order (SGO) or child arrangements order (CAO) are due to be published as additional tables in May 2020.

