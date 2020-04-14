 
Qualification achievement rates (QAR) 2019 to 2020

Details
Explains how qualification achievement rates are calculated.

Documents

Business rules for qualification achievement rates (QAR) 2019 to 2020

PDF, 355KB, 13 pages

Details

As confirmed in our guidance, we will not publish any institution-level qualification achievement rates in the national achievement rate tables for the 2019 to 2020 academic year in response to Coronavirus (COVID-19). The department will still consider publishing national data for the 2019 to 2020 academic year.

In 2015 to 2016 we changed the names of qualification success rates (QSR) to qualification achievement rates (QAR) in preparation for the introduction of a broader range of success measures in the future.

Published 8 January 2020
Last updated 14 April 2020

  1. We have updated this page to highlight the updated guidance on publishing institution level qualification achievement rates in the national achievement rate tables for the 2019 to 2020 academic year in response to coronavirus

  2. First published.

