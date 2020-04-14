Qualification achievement rates (QAR) 2019 to 2020

Explains how qualification achievement rates are calculated.

Details

As confirmed in our guidance, we will not publish any institution-level qualification achievement rates in the national achievement rate tables for the 2019 to 2020 academic year in response to Coronavirus (COVID-19). The department will still consider publishing national data for the 2019 to 2020 academic year.

In 2015 to 2016 we changed the names of qualification success rates (QSR) to qualification achievement rates (QAR) in preparation for the introduction of a broader range of success measures in the future.