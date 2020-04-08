Our approach to school and college accountability, performance tables and data during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Details

As part of steps taken to fight the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), we announced that we will not publish any school or college level educational performance data based on tests, assessments or exams for 2020.

This guidance explains how school and college accountability will now operate for 2019 to 2020.

