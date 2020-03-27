Guidance for schools and colleges to support them keeping children safe, including online, during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Coronavirus (COVID-19): safeguarding in schools, colleges and other providers
This guidance is for schools, colleges and education providers including:
- local-authority-maintained schools (including maintained nursery schools)
- academies including:
- multi-academy trusts
- free schools
- alternative provision (AP) academies
- pupil referral units
- independent schools
- further education (FE) colleges
- sixth-form colleges
- institutions designated as being in the FE sector
- other FE providers, funded by ESFA, such as:
- 16 to 19 academies
- independent learning providers
- special post-16 institutions
It aims to support schools and colleges to keep children safe.
