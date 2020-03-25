SLC issues guidance for current students and answers common questions related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Will my payments be delayed?

SLC can confirm that students will receive their scheduled or next instalment of their Maintenance Loan at the planned start of their summer term, regardless of whether their university or provider has made alternative arrangements for teaching.

Can I still contact you if I need help?

Following the most recent Government guidance, we are having to change the way we deliver our services. To enable us to do this as quickly as possible, we are closing our customer contact centres temporarily. This means you won’t be able to contact us via phone or social media.

We will continue to update you on this and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

Will I still get paid if I’m not studying on campus anymore or my school, college or university has closed?

Higher Education

Further Education

For Advanced Learner Loans, we will continue to make scheduled fee payment to providers. Providers must continue to inform us if and when a learner’s circumstances change.

For Education Maintenance Allowance in Wales, colleges are allowed to continue EMA payments during the COVID-19 pandemic, at their discretion. Learner absence for reasons of illness, self-isolation or college closure can all be treated as authorised absences.

If I have to resit or extend my year will student finance be extended to help me cover that?

We are currently working with the Government to answer this question and will update you as soon as we have clear guidance for you.

Will I still get student finance next year if I have to repeat or extend my study?

We are currently working with the Government to answer this question and will update you as soon as we have clear guidance for you.

I am still being charged for childcare although my children cannot attend. Will my Childcare Grant still cover this?

We are currently working with the Government to answer this question and will update you as soon as we have clear guidance for you.

I am a Migrant Worker and can no longer work. Will I lose my eligibility to student finance?

We are currently working with the Government to answer this question and will update you as soon as we have clear guidance for you.

Will travel grant entitlement be affected for students that have to return early to the UK due to Coronavirus?

We are currently working with the Government to answer this question and will update you as soon as we have clear guidance for you.

