Guidance to support management of children and young people in residential educational settings, including boarding schools, residential special schools and specialist colleges and children’s homes.

Documents

Coronavirus (COVID-19): guidance on isolation for residential educational settings

HTML

Details

This guidance is to support the management of children and young people living in:

  • children’s homes
  • residential special schools and colleges
  • other further education (FE) providers with residential accommodation
  • mainstream boarding schools
  • university halls of residence and houses in multiple occupation

It contains advice on managing isolation for individuals or groups, in the event that a child, young person or staff member either shows symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) or is confirmed as having the disease.

Symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) are a high temperature (37.8 degrees Celsius or above) or a new, continuous cough.

Public Health England (PHE) has provided a suite of guidance to support people in making decisions related to coronavirus (COVID-19).

Published 21 March 2020
Last updated 8 April 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated guidance.

  2. First published.

    Advertisement

    Relationship manager (banking)
    Resources
    Reference Number: ST0184Details of standardRole / Occupation:Â Relatio
    Coronavirus (COVID-19): school and college performance measures
    Resources
    Our approach to school and college accountability, performance tables
    Coronavirus (COVID-19): guidance for educational settings
    Resources
    Guidance for schools and other educational settings about the novel co