Guidance and advice about coronavirus (COVID-19) in educational settings for staff, parents and carers, pupils and students.

This guidance is to help schools and other educational settings provide advice for staff, parents and carers, pupils and students about coronavirus (COVID-19).

It includes information about:

  • educational provision for vulnerable children and children of key workers
  • the closure of educational settings
  • free school meals arrangements
  • the cancellation of GCSEs, AS and A levels
  • travel guidance for educational settings
  • social distancing in education and childcare settings
  • financial support for schools
  • online education resources
  • school and college performance measures

Documents

  1. Coronavirus (COVID-19): maintaining educational provision
    • Guidance
  2. Coronavirus (COVID-19): Closure of educational settings: information for parents and carers
    • Guidance
  3. Coronavirus (COVID 19): online education resources
    • Guidance
  4. Coronavirus (COVID-19): school closures
    • Guidance
  5. Coronavirus (COVID-19): financial support for schools
    • Guidance
  6. Coronavirus (COVID-19): free school meals guidance
    • Guidance
  7. Coronavirus (COVID-19): early years and childcare closures
    • Guidance
  8. Coronavirus (COVID-19): safeguarding in schools, colleges and other providers
    • Guidance
  9. Coronavirus (COVID-19): guidance on vulnerable children and young people
    • Guidance
  10. Coronavirus (COVID-19): implementing social distancing in education and childcare settings
    • Guidance
  11. Coronavirus (COVID-19): guidance for educational settings
    • Guidance
  12. Coronavirus (COVID-19): guidance on isolation for residential educational settings
    • Guidance
  13. Coronavirus (COVID-19): maintaining further education provision
    • Guidance
  14. Coronavirus (COVID-19): apprenticeship programme response
    • Guidance
  15. Coronavirus (COVID-19): cancellation of GCSEs, AS and A levels in 2020
    • Guidance
  16. Coronavirus (COVID-19): school and college performance measures
    • Guidance
  17. Coronavirus (COVID-19): induction for newly qualified teachers
    • Guidance
  18. Coronavirus (COVID-19): initial teacher training (ITT)
    • Guidance
  19. Coronavirus (COVID-19): travel advice for educational settings
    • Guidance
Published 20 March 2020
Last updated 8 April 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): school and college performance measures'.

  2. Added 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): initial teacher training (ITT)'.

  3. Added 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): financial support for schools' and 'Coronavirus (COVID 19): online education resources'.

  4. Added 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): induction for newly qualified teachers'.

  5. Added guidance on 'COVID-19: safeguarding in schools, colleges and other providers' to the collection.

  6. Added 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): implementing social distancing in education and childcare settings'.

  7. Added 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): early years and childcare closures'.

  8. Added 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): apprenticeship programme response' and 'Coronavirus (COVID-19) maintaining further education provision'.

  9. Added 'COVID-19: school closures' and 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): guidance on vulnerable children and young people'.

  10. Added 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): guidance on isolation for residential educational settings'.

  11. Added 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): travel advice for educational settings'.

  12. Added 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): cancellation of GCSEs, AS and A levels'.

  13. First published.

