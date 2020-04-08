Technical guidance on calculating funding allocations for 2020 to 2021
Documents
Apprenticeships non-levy extensions technical guidance
PDF, 180KB, 7 pages
19+ allocations technical guidance for 2020 to 2021
PDF, 581KB, 17 pages
16 to 18 traineeships calculator
XLSM, 58KB
19 to 24 traineeship calculator
XLSM, 65.5KB
Advanced learner loans calculator
XLSM, 52KB
Details
As set out in our timeline, we have issued the March 2020 funding allocations to the majority of providers. If your statement is on hold, we will contact you separately.
Further information on 19+ funding allocations is available.
Last updated 8 April 2020 + show all updates
We have published the apprenticeships non-levy extensions technical guidance.
We have published the technical guidance for 19+ allocations and apprenticeships non-levy extension allocations to support the funding allocations we issued on 26 March.
First published.
Advertisement