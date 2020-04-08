Technical guidance on calculating funding allocations for 2020 to 2021

Documents

Apprenticeships non-levy extensions technical guidance

PDF, 180KB, 7 pages

19+ allocations technical guidance for 2020 to 2021

PDF, 581KB, 17 pages

16 to 18 traineeships calculator

XLSM, 58KB

19 to 24 traineeship calculator

XLSM, 65.5KB

Advanced learner loans calculator

XLSM, 52KB

Details

As set out in our timeline, we have issued the March 2020 funding allocations to the majority of providers. If your statement is on hold, we will contact you separately.

Further information on 19+ funding allocations is available.

Published 21 February 2020
Last updated 8 April 2020 + show all updates

  1. We have published the apprenticeships non-levy extensions technical guidance.

  2. We have published the technical guidance for 19+ allocations and apprenticeships non-levy extension allocations to support the funding allocations we issued on 26 March.

  3. First published.

