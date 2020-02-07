The UK Space Agency’s International Partnership Programme is running a call for proposals to select 1 successful bid (that can include multiple organisations) to deliver a “satellite-enabled data services for public policy” course.

IPP SEDS_PPC Application Guidance MS Word Document, 114KB

IPP SEDS_PPC Application Form ODT , 34.6KB

IPP SEDS_PPC Budget Template MS Excel Spreadsheet, 67KB

IPP SEDS_PPC Expression of Interest ODT , 8.27KB

Monitoring and Evaluation context MS Word Document, 1.33MB

Grant Funding Agreement Template MS Word Document, 248KB

IPP SEDS_PPC Live FAQs MS Word Document, 45.9KB

Closing date: 23:59 (GMT) 02 April 2020. Proposals to be submitted to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

We strongly suggest reading the Guidance before completing the Application Form. All enquiries should be addressed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The UK Space Agency’s International Partnership Programme (IPP) is a £30 million per year programme, which uses expertise in space-based solutions, applications and capability to provide a sustainable economic or societal benefit to emerging nations and developing economies. IPP is funded by the Global Challenges Research Fund (GCRF): a £1.5 billion fund announced by the UK Government, which supports cutting-edge research and innovation on global issues affecting developing countries. The GCRF forms part of the UK’s Official Development Assistance (ODA) commitment.

‘Satellite-enabled data services: public policy course’ is a call for bidders to develop a course which will increase the knowledge and confidence of DAC list country Public Administrators to improve and exploit satellite data services as a policy delivery tool within their departments. It would do so by addressing possible uses of satellite data, the underlying techniques, the programmatic, fiscal and operational consequences and the types of policy improvements that could be measured and delivered. The course must build confidence through trusted advice about practical and meaningful examples and outlining evidence of opportunities and challenges.This IPP funding call will consist of a 10-month Discovery Phase running from May 2020 – March 2021. The proposal you submit for this call, is only for the Discovery Phase. The purpose of the Discovery Phase is to undertake an in-depth scoping, design and test period with the output from this Phase to be a proposal for a fully functional course to be delivered via the Operational Phase.

We expect all IPP projects to be sustainable (once the grant ends, the impacts of the project should live on), therefore please consider this carefully within your proposal.The FAQs document will be uploaded with general questions useful to all, approximately each week.We will be holding an information and collaboration event on the 25th February 10.00 – 13.00, directly to discuss this Call, and to allow links between organisations to be developed. Please register your interest for this event by contacting the IPP team: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.