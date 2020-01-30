Delivery plan for Opportunity North East (ONE) that aims to improve educational outcomes in secondary schools across the north-east of England.

Documents

Opportunity North East (ONE) delivery plan

PDF, 1MB, 20 pages

Details

This delivery plan sets out the:

  • aims and ambition of the Department for Education’s £24 million Opportunity North East programme
  • plans for delivering improved outcomes by the end of 2022 for young people in secondary education

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information about the programme.

Advertisement

Monetary penalties and costs imposed on AQA
Resources
Details of Notices to Impose Monetary Penalties on AQA and to recover
Advice: funding regulations for post-16 provision
Resources
Advice about post-16 funding regulations.DocumentsAdvice: funding regu
Guide to national funding formula
Resources
How the schools national funding formula (NFF) is used to calculate co

Published 30 January 2020