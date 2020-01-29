Chevening alumni networking event at the British Ambassador's residence in Ashgabat.

Alumni from previous years gathered at the British Ambassador’s residence to welcome the new returnees on 28 January 2020. An annual event to welcome home the Chevening scholars of 2018/2019 cycle also provided an opportunity to introduce the newly arrived British Ambassador Hugh Philpott to the Turkmenistan Chevening Alumni community.

Speaking about the benefits of having a network of over 45,000 Chevening alumni across the world, Ambassador Philpott encouraged Turkmen Chevening alumni to use every opportunity to develop their skills further and utilise the knowledge that scholars gained whilst studying in the UK. Then the Ambassador presented Jeren, Serdar, Rahman and Arslan with the customary certificates to mark the completion of their scholarships.

