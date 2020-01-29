Letter from Michelle Donelan to the chair of the Construction Industry Training Board.

Documents

CITB: annual priorities letter 2019 to 2020

PDF, 92.6KB, 3 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Children and Families, Michelle Donelan, writes to the chair of the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) confirming the government’s priorities for 2019 to 2020

Published 29 January 2020