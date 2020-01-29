The data collection system for initial teacher training (ITT) providers and lead schools (involved in School Direct).

Overview

The database of trainee teachers and providers ( DTTP ) helps ITT providers to:

complete their census return

upload, review, validate and modify trainee data

complete their performance profiles

Access to the DTTP

Access to the system for all providers can be found via the Department for Education ( DfE ) sign in page.

If you need to reset your password, follow the instructions on the forgotten your password page.

Guidance and support

Once you have accessed the DTTP , you can find guidance documents on the help page.

If you require any further assistance, please contact ITT This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

29 January 2020 Updated to reflect changes to DTTP. 6 August 2019 First published.