The data collection system for initial teacher training (ITT) providers and lead schools (involved in School Direct).
Overview
The database of trainee teachers and providers (DTTP) helps ITT providers to:
- complete their census return
- upload, review, validate and modify trainee data
- complete their performance profiles
Access to the DTTP
Access to the system for all providers can be found via the Department for Education (DfE) sign in page.
If you need to reset your password, follow the instructions on the forgotten your password page.
Guidance and support
Once you have accessed the DTTP, you can find guidance documents on the help page.
If you require any further assistance, please contact ITT
Published 6 August 2019
Last updated 29 January 2020
Updated to reflect changes to DTTP.
First published.
