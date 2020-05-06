Data visualisation applications based on published apprenticeships data including apprenticeship starts parliamentary constituency dashboard May 2010 to January 2020.

The new apprenticeship parliamentary constituency dashboard allows users to investigate apprenticeship starts for each parliamentary constituency in England by:

sector

subject area

gender

age

apprenticeship level

ethnicity

learning difficulty or disability

We are developing data visualisation applications to offer users a more visual, interactive presentation of further education and skills published data.

If the example visualisations on this page do not open properly in Internet Explorer, please try a different browser such as Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

