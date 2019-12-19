Information for local authorities about strategic reviews and funding of high needs provision for children and young people with SEND.
High needs strategic planning fund
High needs benchmarking tool
These documents provide local authorities with:
- details about high needs strategic planning fund allocations for 2016 to 2017 and how the money has been paid
- a benchmarking tool to help compare high needs provision and spending between local authorities
Information about local authorities’ high needs review and planning role is in the high needs funding operational guide.
If you’re a local authority in need of capital funding to help increase or improve your special education provision, see special provision fund: allocation for local authorities from 2018 to 2020.
High needs funding is funding for children and young people with special educational needs or disabilities (SEND) who need extra support at school or college, or for those in alternative provision. Alternative provision is for children who can’t go to a mainstream school.
