How school leaders can write a pupil premium strategy statement using these templates and resources.

Before you start

You must publish a strategy statement if your school gets the pupil premium.

Please refer to the Education Endowment Foundation (EEF) Pupil Premium Guide before completing the forms.

As part of the pupil premium allocations and conditions of grant for 2021 to 2022, you are now required to:

  • demonstrate, from the next academic year, how your spending decisions are informed by research evidence (condition 7)
  • use the DfE strategy statement templates to publish your pupil premium strategy (condition 8)

We will publish the templates that you must use to publish your statement for the 2021 to 2022 academic year in September 2021

You are not required to publish your statement before the end of December 2021. This will enable you to take into account the needs of your new intake.

Templates and sample statements

  1. Download the template and the sample statement.

  2. Review the sample statement first to see what information you might want to include.

  3. Fill in the template with the suggested data.

  4. Save the document, for example as a Word or PDF file, and publish it on your school’s website.

Primary schools

Phonics

Primary schools are not expected to publish data about phonics but you may wish to review phonics progress in relation to disadvantaged pupils when you draft your strategy statement

Secondary schools

Special educational needs (SEN) schools

Get more information about strategy statements

Read Pupil premium: effective use and accountability for advice on:

  • the role of strategy statements in your pupil premium funding
  • what information parents and Ofsted expect to see
  • how strategy statements can help you spend pupil premium effectively
Published 18 October 2019
Last updated 23 July 2021 + show all updates

  1. We have updated information on the templates that you must use to publish your statement for the 2021 to 2022 academic year.

  2. First published.

