Sets out the funding bands that will apply for existing apprenticeship frameworks and apprenticeship standards.

Documents

Apprenticeship standards: funding bands

ODS, 75KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Apprenticeship frameworks: funding bands

XLSM, 137KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The list of apprenticeship standards shows the apprenticeship standards that have an approved assessment plan and are ready for employers and training organisations to use. This is an excerpt taken from a downloadable spreadsheet of all standards both published and in development on the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education website (the Institute).

The frameworks spreadsheet sets out the funding bands that will apply for existing apprenticeship frameworks.

Review of apprenticeship funding bands

The Secretary of State for Education approved 13 funding band changes in July as part of the review of funding bands carried out by the Institute.

See the Institute’s website for more details about the approved funding bands.

Standard referenceStandard nameRoutePre-review funding bandReviewed funding bandDate implemented
ST0052Highways electrician/service operativeConstruction£9,000£12,0001 July 2019
ST0230Hospitality supervisorCatering and hospitality£5,000£4,00030 September 2019
ST0232Senior production chefCatering and hospitality£5,000£4,00030 September 2019
ST0155Gas engineeringConstruction£27,000£22,00030 September 2019
ST0234Housing/property managementConstruction£9,000£7,00030 September 2019
ST0067Bus and coach engineering technicianEngineering and manufacturing£18,000£16,00030 September 2019
ST0068Heavy vehicle service and maintenance technicianEngineering and manufacturing£18,000£15,00030 September 2019
ST0185Senior financial customer advisorLegal, finance and accounting£9,000£8,00030 September 2019
ST0325Retail managerSales, marketing and procurement£6,000£5,00030 September 2019
ST0326Retail team leaderSales, marketing and procurement£5,000£4,00030 September 2019
ST0314Public service operational delivery officerBusiness and administration£3,000£2,50030 September 2019
ST0239HR supportBusiness and administration£5,000£4,5004 October 2019
ST0238HR consultant/partnerBusiness and administration£9,000£7,0004 October 2019

Further information on the funding bands for individual standards and when their funding bands will change can be found on the Institute’s website.

Advertisement

Intensive Personalised Employment Support
Resources
Intensive Personalised Employment Support is one-to-one support and tr
Read your child a book this Christmas, says Childrenâ€™s Minister
Resources
Children's Minister Michelle Donelan has called on families to give ch
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Graeme Bell
Resources
Outcome of December 2019 meeting. Panel decision and reasons on behalf

Published 25 October 2016
Last updated 24 December 2019 + show all updates
  1. The updated funding bands spreadsheet shows the Plasterer Standard has been changed from a Level 3 (was LARS ref 288) to a Level 2 (LARS ref 529).
  2. We have updated the apprenticeship funding bands standards spreadsheet
  3. The apprenticeship standards funding bands data has been updated
  4. We have replaced the funding bands spreadsheet, so that it includes the 2 new standards.
  5. We have updated the apprenticeship standards funding bands document.
  6. We have updated the apprenticeship standards funding bands
  7. We have reverted to a previous version of the funding bands spreadsheet to correct an error in the new file
  8. The apprenticeship standards funding bands have been updated
  9. The apprenticeship standards funding bands has been updated.
  10. We have updated the Apprenticeship standards: funding bands document
  11. Apprenticeship standards funding bands updated
  12. We have updated the Apprenticeship standards: funding bands document
  13. We have updated the Apprenticeship standards: funding bands document
  14. We have updated the Apprenticeship standards: funding bands document
  15. We have updated the Apprenticeship standards: funding bands document
  16. We have removed out of date content.
  17. We have updated the Apprenticeship standards: funding bands document.
  18. We have added the latest funding band updates.
  19. We have updated the Apprenticeship standards: funding bands document.
  20. We have updated the Apprenticeship standards: funding bands document.
  21. We've updated the apprenticeship standards funding bands.
  22. We have updated the Apprenticeship standards: funding bands list.
  23. We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands.
  24. We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands document.
  25. We have updated the apprenticeship standards funding bands document.
  26. We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands document.
  27. We have added details of a further 4 apprenticeship standards that have had their funding bands changed following review.
  28. We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands.
  29. We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands.
  30. We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands.
  31. We have updated the apprenticeship frameworks: funding bands document and the apprenticeship standards: funding bands document.
  32. We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands.
  33. We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands.
  34. We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands document.
  35. We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands document.
  36. We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands document.
  37. We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands document.
  38. We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands.
  39. We have updated the information on the review of apprenticeship funding bands.
  40. We have updated the apprenticeship standards funding bands.
  41. We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands document.
  42. We've updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands and the apprenticeship frameworks: funding bands.
  43. We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands.
  44. We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands.
  45. We have published information about the updated funding bands.
  46. We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands.
  47. We have updated both the apprenticeship standards: funding bands and apprenticeship frameworks: funding bands documents.
  48. We have updated the list of funding bands for apprenticeship standards.
  49. Updated list of funding bands for apprenticeship standards.
  50. Updated list of funding bands for apprenticeship standards.
  51. Updated list of apprenticeship standards funding bands.
  52. Updated list of apprenticeship standards funding bands
  53. Updated list of funding bands for apprenticeship standards.
  54. Updated list of apprenticeship standards funding bands
  55. Updated list of funding bands for apprenticeship standards
  56. Updated list of funding bands for apprenticeship standards.
  57. Updated list of apprenticeship standards: funding bands
  58. Updated list of apprenticeship standards funding bands.
  59. Publish the updated version of apprenticeship standards: funding bands.
  60. Published an updated version of the apprenticeship standards: funding bands
  61. Updated information about the apprenticeship funding band structure from August 2018.
  62. Published an updated version of the apprenticeship standards: funding bands.
  63. Updated list of funding bands for standards.
  64. Published apprenticeship standards funding bands.
  65. Updated: Apprenticeship standards funding bands
  66. Apprenticeship standards funding bands document has been updated.
  67. Apprenticeship standards funding bands document has been updated.
  68. Added information about the review of apprenticeship funding bands.
  69. Updated list of funding bands for apprenticeship standards.
  70. Updated list of funding bands for apprenticeship frameworks.
  71. Updated list of funding bands for apprenticeship standards.
  72. Updated list of funding bands for apprenticeship standards.
  73. Updated list of funding bands for apprenticeship standards.
  74. Updated list of funding bands for apprenticeship standards.
  75. Updated list of apprenticeship standard funding bands.
  76. We've updated the list of apprenticeship standards: funding bands.
  77. Updated apprenticeship standards: funding bands spreadsheet.
  78. Updated apprenticeship frameworks funding bands from May 2017.
  79. Updated funding bands for apprenticeship standards.
  80. Updated list of funding bands for approved apprenticeship standards.
  81. Updated list of apprenticeship funding bands.
  82. Updated list of apprenticeship funding bands.
  83. Updated: apprenticeship standards funding bands.
  84. Updated list of apprenticeship standards that are approved for delivery.
  85. Updated list of apprenticeship standards approved for delivery.
  86. Updated list of apprenticeship standards that are approved for delivery.
  87. Updated list of apprenticeship frameworks funding bands from May 2017.
  88. Updated list of apprenticeship standard funding bands.
  89. Updated list of apprenticeship standards funding bands.
  90. New version of Apprenticeship frameworks funding bands from May 2017 uploaded on 10 February 2017.
  91. Updated list of apprenticeship standards: funding bands.
  92. Updated the apprenticeship frameworks: funding bands from 1 May 2017 spreadsheet.
  93. First published.