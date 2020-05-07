Management information aggregating in-year and most recent inspections and outcomes.

For the latest individual inspection reports, please visit our reports website.

Management information

We publish non-association independent schools management information 3 times per year.

Due to COVID-19, we have suspended all routine inspections. The publication of related management information is therefore also on hold until further notice. We continue to publish management information from inspections carried out before the suspension in March 2020.

January/February

Inspections conducted from the previous September to December, plus the most recent inspections and outcomes of all open non-association independent schools at the end of December.

April/May

Inspections conducted from September to March, plus the most recent inspections and outcomes of all open non-association independent schools at the end of March.

August/September

Inspections conducted from September to July, plus the most recent inspections and outcomes of all open non-association independent schools at the end of July)

Official statistics

We publish our official statistics once a year.

November/December

Inspections conducted from September to August, including those published in September plus the most recent inspections and outcomes of all open schools, at the end of August.

Management information - non-association independent schools - as at 31 March 2020 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 2.15MB

Management information - non-association independent schools - as at 31 March 2020: standard inspections data 1 September 2019 to 31 March 2020 CSV 367KB

Management information - non-association independent schools - as at 31 March 2020: additional inspections data 1 September 2019 to 31 March 2020 CSV 1010KB

Management information - non-association independent schools - as at 31 March 2020: most recent inspections data as at 31 March 2020 CSV 2MB

Management information - non-association independent schools - as at 31 December 2019: standard inspections data 1 September 2019 to 31 December 2019 View onlineDownload CSV 102KB

Management information - non-association independent schools - as at 31 December 2019: additional inspections data 1 September 2019 to 31 December 2019 View onlineDownload CSV 616KB

Management information - non-association independent schools - as at 31 December 2019: most recent inspections data as at 31 December 2019 View onlineDownload CSV 1.97MB

Management information - non-association independent schools - as at 31 July 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.06MB

Management information - non-association independent schools - as at 31 March 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 773KB

Management information - non-association independent schools - as at 31 December 2018 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 561KB

Management information - non-association independent schools - as at 31 July 2018 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 2.06MB

Management information - non-association independent schools - as at 31 March 2018 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 946KB

Management information - non-association independent schools - as at 31 December 2017 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 501KB

7 May 2020 Published management information as at 31 March 2020 and updated the release schedule following the suspension of routine inspections. 6 February 2020 Published management information as at 31 December 2019. 18 December 2019 Updated inspection and provider type in data tables for a small number of providers. 5 September 2019 Published management information as at 31 July 2019. 9 May 2019 Published management information as at 31 March 2019. 14 February 2019 Published management information as at 31 December 2018. 28 August 2018 Published management information as at 31 July 2018. 8 May 2018 Published management information as at 31 March 2018. Data for December 2017 has been amended following the identification of missing values in the “Outcomes for pupils” column in Dataset 3. 20 February 2018 First published.