This collection explains what we are currently doing to deal with problems at the organisations we regulate, and selected recent actions.

When one of the organisations we regulate does something wrong, or has a problem that impacts on its qualifications, then we may need to take action to put things right.

There are several different things we can do. We might:

put extra, temporary rules (“special conditions”) in place for that organisation, or for some of its qualifications

require the organisation to do certain things, or to stop doing certain things

fine the organisation

withdraw the organisation’s recognition - so it can no longer offer regulated qualifications

Our policy document Taking Regulatory Action describes these options - and how we will use them - in more detail.

We also use special conditions for new regulated organisations, or organisations that have started offering new regulated qualifications. This might be because we want to check the organisation can produce valid qualifications, or that it follows through on commitments it made in its application.

Current actions

Previous (closed) actions