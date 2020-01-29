This collection explains what we are currently doing to deal with problems at the organisations we regulate, and selected recent actions.
When one of the organisations we regulate does something wrong, or has a problem that impacts on its qualifications, then we may need to take action to put things right.
There are several different things we can do. We might:
- put extra, temporary rules (“special conditions”) in place for that organisation, or for some of its qualifications
- require the organisation to do certain things, or to stop doing certain things
- fine the organisation
- withdraw the organisation’s recognition - so it can no longer offer regulated qualifications
Our policy document Taking Regulatory Action describes these options - and how we will use them - in more detail.
We also use special conditions for new regulated organisations, or organisations that have started offering new regulated qualifications. This might be because we want to check the organisation can produce valid qualifications, or that it follows through on commitments it made in its application.
Current actions
- Monetary penalties and costs imposed on AQA
- Regulation
- OCR Undertakings and Letter of Concern
- Notice
- Notice of Monetary Penalty - CILEx
- Notice
- Notice of Costs Recovery - CILEx
- Notice
- Cambridge Assessment: Special conditions: March 2018
- Notice
Previous (closed) actions
- Regulatory actions against AQA
- Regulation
- AoFA Qualifications (AOFAQ) Special Conditions: 28 February 2019
- Decision
- OCR undertaking, marking arrangements conditions: August 2018
- Notice
- British Wheel of Yoga Qualifications (BWYQ) undertaking: December 2018
- Decision
- Notice of Intention to impose a Monetary Penalty - CILEx
- Notice
- AoFA Qualifications (AOFAQ) direction: 5 December 2018
- Decision
- Chartered Institute of Securities and Investments undertaking November 2018
- Decision
- International Association of Bookkeepers (IAB) undertaking: November 2018
- Decision
- University of the Arts London undertaking November 2018
- Decision
- Signature undertaking: September 2018
- Decision
- Industry Qualifications: Notice of Costs Recovery: September 2018
- Decision
- Industry Qualifications: Notice of Monetary Penalty: September 2018
- Decision
- BWYQ: Direction, September 2018
- Decision
- IAO Undertaking: May 2018
- Notice
- FDQ Undertaking: August 2018
- Notice
- OCR undertaking, review of marking conditions: August 2018
- Notice
- OCR: Notice of costs recovery: July 2018
- Decision
- OCR: Notice of Monetary Penalty: July 2018
- Decision
- OCR Notice of Intention to fine: July 2018
- Notice
- AVA: Withdrawal of recognition: May 2018
- Decision
- OCR: notice of monetary penalty: April 2018
- Decision
- OCR: notice of costs recovery: April 2018
- Decision
- OCR undertaking: March 2018
- Notice
- OCR: notice of intention to fine: March 2018
- Notice
- AVA Undertaking: March 2018
- Notice
- LAMDA: notice of monetary penalty: February 2018
- Decision
- LAMDA: notice of costs recovery: February 2018
- Decision
- ATHE Undertaking: February 2018
- Notice
- ETCAL: Special conditions imposed: January 2018
- Decision
- ETCAL undertaking: January 2018
- Decision
- AQA undertaking: December 2017
- Notice
- LAMDA Notice of Intention to fine: November 2017
- Notice
- City & Guilds: Notice of Intention to fine: July 2016
- Notice
- LAMDA: Undertaking: August 2016
- Notice
- City & Guilds: notice of costs recovery: August 2016
- Decision
- City & Guilds: notice of monetary penalty: August 2016
- Decision
- Pearson: Notice of costs recovery: November 2016
- Notice
- Pearson: notice of monetary penalty: November 2016
- Decision
- ETCAL direction: October 2017
- Decision
- Institute of the Motor Industry: Undertaking: August 2017
- Notice
- Undertaking from Rock School Ltd - August 2017
- Notice
- OCR: Special Conditions: June 2017
- Decision
- LAMDA Undertaking: March 2017
- Notice
- Industry Qualifications: Notice of Intention to Fine: February 2017
- Notice
- Pearson: Notice of Intention to fine: September 2016
- Notice
- STA: Undertaking: July 2016
- Notice
- Cambridge English: Undertaking: July 2016
- Notice
- MTE: Undertaking: May 2016
- Notice
- ACCA: Undertaking: February 2016
- Notice
- BCS: Undertaking: February 2016
- Notice
- Industry Qualifications Ltd: Direction: February 2016
- Notice
- Laser: Undertaking: February 2016
- Notice
- City & Guilds: Undertaking: October 2015
- Notice
- CELL: Undertaking: October 2014
- Notice
- OCR: Undertaking: March 2014
- Notice
- ABMA: Undertaking: April 2014
- Decision
- ABMA: Undertaking: June 2014
- Decision
- AABPS: Withdrawal of recognition: July 2014
- Decision
- WJEC-CBAC: Special conditions: May 2014
- Decision
- Pearson: Special conditions: May 2014
- Decision
- OCR: Special conditions: May 2014
- Decision
- AQA: Special conditions: May 2014
- Decision
- LCM: Withdrawal of recognition: January 2014
- Decision
- Pearson: Undertaking: May 2013
- Notice
Last updated 29 January 2020 + show all updates
Added final details of monetary penalty and costs recovery notices imposed on AQA in relation to reviews of marking and moderation in 2016, 2017 and 2018, and marking in GCE French in 2018. Closed Notices of Intention to Impose Monetary Penalties on AQA in respect of the same issues, following the imposition of final monetary penalty and cost recovery notices.
Details of action taken against CILEx and OCR added to the open actions log.
Collection updated to reflect movement of notices to closed status.
Addition of details of regulatory actions taken against AQA, including: Intentions to Impose Monetary Penalties for issues linked to reviews of marking and moderation in 2016, 2017 and 2018; and, separately, to marking in GCE French in 2018; a Notice of Intention to Accept a Settlement Proposal; an Undertaking from them; and a Letter of Concern from the Chief Regulator to AQA in relation to questions in the 2018 GCSE English literature examination paper.
OCR undertaking on marking arrangements conditions moved to closed status.
BWYQ undertaking moved to closed status.
Added Notification of Intention to Impose a Monetary Penalty - CILEx to the list of open actions.
OCR's March 2018 undertaking, regarding GCSE computer science, was closed in March 2019. The undertaking has therefore been moved to the closed section of the collection.
AoFAQ Special Conditions added to list of open actions. AoFAQ direction moved to list of closed actions.
Chartered Institute of Securities and Investments undertaking moved to closed status.
Details of AoFAQ direction added to list of current actions.
Added International Association of Bookkeepers (IAB) undertaking: November 2018 to the list of closed actions.
Advertisement
Added British Wheel of Yoga Qualifications (BWYQ) undertaking: December 2018 to the list of current actions.
BWYQ direction moved to closed status.
Special Conditions: May 2014 entries for AQA, OCR, Pearson and WJEC-CBAC moved to closed actions.
Added entries for CISI and UAL November 2018
IAO undertaking closed.
Rock School Ltd undertaking closed
Addition of Signature undertaking. FDQ undertaking closed.
Addition of three actions - OCR Special Conditions (June 2017); IQ: Notice of a monetary penalty (September 2018) and IQ: Notice of costs recovery (September 2018)
Added direction to the British Wheel of Yoga Qualifications.
Added undertaking from FDQ regarding centre agreements.
Added 2 undertakings from OCR relating to marking of GCSE and A levels.
Addition of OCR notice of monetary penalty and notice of costs recovery
ETCAL Special Conditions undertaking closed and moved to relevant section. OCR Notice of Intention to fine added to relevant section. IAO undertaking added to relevant section. ATHE undertaking closed and added to relevant section.
Added one closed action and one open action for AVA Ltd (trading as BAA).
Added two new decisions documents: OCR notice of monetary penalty April 2018 and OCR notice of costs recovery April 2018.
Cambridge Assessment: Special conditions: March 2018 added
Added an undertaking from OCR and a notice of intention to fine OCR.
Moved some notices and actions to closed and added decisions relating to LAMDA fine.
Closed a direction given to ETCAL. Published special conditions on ETCAL and an undertaking from ETCAL.
Added an undertaking from AQA.
IMI undertaking moved to closed actions.
Added LAMDA Notice of Intention to fine: November 2017 as current action. Added LAMDA Undertaking: March 2017 as a previous (closed) action.
Added undertaking from Rock School Ltd (RSL).
Added ETCAL direction.
Added and undertaking from the Institute of the Motor Industry.
Added notice of intention to fine Industry Qualifications Ltd.
Added decision to impose a fine on Pearson and a notice of costs recovery relating to that fine. Moved an undertaking from Mountain Training England to the closed actions list.
Discharged an undertaking from STA.
Updated to include notice of intention to fine Pearson, 22 September 2016.
Cambridge English undertaking closed.
City & Guilds regulatory decisions added
LAMDA: Undertaking: August 2016 - added
City & Guilds undertaking moved to 'closed' section.
Updated to include undertaking documents from Cambridge English and STA dated 27 July 2016.
Updated to add notice of intention to fine City & Guilds, 5 July 2016
Updated to show closed actions.
Added a direction to Industry Qualifications Ltd (IQ)
Added undertaking from Laser.
Added undertakings from ACCA and BCS.
Added an undertaking from City & Guilds.
OCR undertaking moved to closed actions.
OCR: Special conditions: May 2014 - Condition A5.7 was revoked on 21 August 2015
ABMA undertakings from 2014 have now been discharged.
First published.