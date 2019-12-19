Data on government procurement card (GPC) spend over £500 for Ofqual.
2019 to 2020 financial year: government procurement card data
2018 to 2019 financial year: government procurement card data
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
2017 to 2018 financial year: government procurement card data
2016 to 2017 financial year: government procurement card data
2015 to 2016 financial year: government procurement card data
In line with UK government commitments to increase transparency, we publish details of spend over £500.
Last updated 19 December 2019 + show all updates
- Data published up to November 2019.
- Data published up to September 2019.
- Data published up to July 2019.
- Data sheet for 2019 to 2020 financial year added. Data updated to May 2019.
- Data updated to March 2019.
- Data updated to July 2017
- Updated with data to February 2017.
- Updated the 2016 to 2017 data.
- Added data for 2016 to 2017.
- Data updated.
- First published.